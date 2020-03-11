Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $319,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $3,717,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $56,198,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 435,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

