Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $509,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. 69,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 154.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.74 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,424 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

