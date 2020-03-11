Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $320,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after acquiring an additional 754,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 328,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,278,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,118,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 13,711,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,896,345. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

