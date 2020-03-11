Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 5,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,197,000 after buying an additional 140,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $7,880,449.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $75,776,432.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $4,207,347.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,949,168.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,516 shares of company stock valued at $27,498,725 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RP traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23 and a beta of 0.84. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. RealPage’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

