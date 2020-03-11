Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,003 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1,470.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 79,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

