Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 2,832 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

DHI stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,440 shares of company stock worth $758,216. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

