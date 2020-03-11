Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 5,796 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.05.

UNP traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.48. 3,545,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

