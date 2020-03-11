Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 800 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock traded down $9.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.32. 274,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,471. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

