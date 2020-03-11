Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $325,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

ABBV stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

