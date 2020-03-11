Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $381,000 Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Duke Realty by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 234,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,555. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

