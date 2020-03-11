Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $381,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 364,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.