Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $440,000 Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 24.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,482 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after acquiring an additional 126,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. 391,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,929. Aecom has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

