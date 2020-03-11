Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 79,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UHS traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,337. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.09 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

