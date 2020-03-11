Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 127,195 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $9,374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.99. 38,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.