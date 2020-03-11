NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,391.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,022,000 after purchasing an additional 986,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 928,711 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 820,556 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.89. 328,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,022. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

