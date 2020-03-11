Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

ORCL stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

