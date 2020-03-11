Pakcoin (PAK) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $159,245.28 and approximately $13.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

