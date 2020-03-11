Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 4,167 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4,845.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,186 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GATX by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. 19,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,252. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.