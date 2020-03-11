Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 5,208 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 566.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Timken by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Timken by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Timken by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 21,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.