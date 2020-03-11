Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 340.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,799,000 after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,959,000 after purchasing an additional 776,739 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:PM traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,804. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

