Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1,659.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,418,000 after purchasing an additional 186,604 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $62.54. 377,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,330. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.