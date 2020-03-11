Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10,408.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $15,593,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 92,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PB. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.79.

PB stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.49. 29,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,198. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

