Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9,635.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 241,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,142. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

