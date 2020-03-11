Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2,219.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,235 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First Solar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 267,819 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 929,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 191,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,310 shares of company stock worth $2,099,959 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 119,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,760. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

