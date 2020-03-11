Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 2,353 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 172.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after acquiring an additional 897,901 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 543,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 283,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,412.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 284,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 281,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.89. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

