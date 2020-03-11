Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 2,476 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 877.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,825 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

