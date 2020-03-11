Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 6,650 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1,894.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FLIR Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 122,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 72,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,820. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLIR. SunTrust Banks downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

