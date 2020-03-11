Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 7,495 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7,495.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 769,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $15,529,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 222,818 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. 326,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $758,216 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.