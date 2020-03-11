Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,854,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after acquiring an additional 761,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 594,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,201,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 560,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,480,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,780,621. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,756 shares of company stock worth $4,534,589 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

