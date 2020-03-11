Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,474,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after acquiring an additional 220,668 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,950 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

