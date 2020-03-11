Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,474,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after acquiring an additional 220,668 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,950 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit