Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,612 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AON by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,356,000 after acquiring an additional 342,904 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.43. 194,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,140. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $162.66 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Cfra dropped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.