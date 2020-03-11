Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,466 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,301,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,092,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 500,465 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 920,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,357 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 303,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. 46,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,177. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $51.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

