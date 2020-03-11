Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 830.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Flowserve by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 113,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

