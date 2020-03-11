Pearl River Capital LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,846,000 after buying an additional 183,437 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of HIG traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 127,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

