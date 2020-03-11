Pearl River Capital LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 272,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

