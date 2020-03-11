Pearl River Capital LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 1,742.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Univar were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Univar during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Univar during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Univar during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

In other Univar news, Director Richard P. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 125,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,269. Univar Inc has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

