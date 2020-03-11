Pearl River Capital LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $31,197,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,335,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 643,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 333,162 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,553,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,444,000 after purchasing an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. 61,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

