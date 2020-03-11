Pearl River Capital LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 991.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,617,000 after purchasing an additional 854,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of US Foods by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,037,000 after purchasing an additional 880,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. 62,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.