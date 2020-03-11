Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 316.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 995,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,246,000 after buying an additional 110,424 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 91,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

BAX traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,481. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

