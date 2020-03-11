Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $381,000 in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,556,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after buying an additional 347,778 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 95.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

