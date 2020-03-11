Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $381,000 in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,556,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after buying an additional 347,778 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 95.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit