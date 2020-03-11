Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $395,000 in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 586.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 93,980 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at $7,337,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 56,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SERV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

