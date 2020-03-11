Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,136,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,056. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.