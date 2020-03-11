Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,631,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 385,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,151. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

