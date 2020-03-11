Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,213. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.07 and a fifty-two week high of $348.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.