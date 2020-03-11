Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $58,651,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,252 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,424,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of COR stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. 22,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,674. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,496. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

