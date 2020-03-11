Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 7,876 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 457.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. 133,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

