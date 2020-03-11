Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 24.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,247.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 63.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

