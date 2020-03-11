Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 841.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 445,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.71 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

