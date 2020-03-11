Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after buying an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $100,079,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.21.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $114.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

