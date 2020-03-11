Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,606.67.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,348 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO traded down $47.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,539.05. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,198. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $913.66 and a 12 month high of $1,830.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,693.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,476.66.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.